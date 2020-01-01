Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Ryzen 5 2600X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i9 10900X
Intel Core i9 10900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600X and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 95 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +87%
5612
Ryzen 5 2600X
3002
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +13%
2704
Ryzen 5 2600X
2385
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +62%
22521
Ryzen 5 2600X
13861
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +79%
10436
Ryzen 5 2600X
5817

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 April 19, 2018
Launch price 590 USD 229 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen+
Model number i9-10900X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 165 W 95 W
Max. temperature 94°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

