Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Ryzen 5 3600XT +5%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +41%
5634
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2721
Ryzen 5 3600XT +3%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +21%
22829
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Ryzen 5 3600XT +16%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +46%
10412
7141
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|590 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
