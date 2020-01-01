Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i9 10900X
Intel Core i9 10900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +32%
5777
Ryzen 5 5600X
4390
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1156
Ryzen 5 5600X +44%
1667
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +35%
10688
Ryzen 5 5600X
7916

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 October 8, 2020
Launch price 590 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-10900X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 94°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9 10900X?
