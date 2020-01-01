Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 9 °C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +16%
477
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +45%
5777
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +13%
2779
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +30%
23069
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +8%
1156
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +54%
10688
6944
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|590 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
