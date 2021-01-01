Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i9 10900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i9 10900X
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1186 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1124
Ryzen 7 5700G +37%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1183
Ryzen 7 5700G +32%
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +20%
10607
Ryzen 7 5700G
8863

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 April 13, 2021
Launch price 590 USD 359 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-10900X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 94°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1750 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 24
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10700K vs Core i9 10900X
2. Core i9 10850K vs Core i9 10900X
3. Core i9 10900 vs Core i9 10900X
4. Core i9 10980XE vs Core i9 10900X
5. Core i9 10900KF vs Core i9 10900X
6. Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 5700G
7. Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5700G
8. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 7 5700G
9. Ryzen 5 2400G vs Ryzen 7 5700G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i9 10900X?
EnglishРусский