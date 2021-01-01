Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1186 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1124
Ryzen 7 5700G +37%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14224
14241
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2672
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22381
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1183
Ryzen 7 5700G +32%
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +20%
10607
8863
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|590 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|24
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1