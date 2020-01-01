Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Ryzen 7 5800X +30%
618
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5777
Ryzen 7 5800X +4%
6035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2779
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10688
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|590 USD
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
1 (12.5%)
7 (87.5%)
Total votes: 8
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900X and Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10900X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10900X and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 10900X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i9 10900X and Intel Core i9 10920X
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i9 10900