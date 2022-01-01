Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 76 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 105 vs 165 Watt
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1170 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cascade Lake Vermeer
Model number i9-10900X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 105 W
Max. temperature 94°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 24
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

