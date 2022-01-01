Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 76 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1170 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1149
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +31%
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14429
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +3%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +8%
2722
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22739
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +1%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +40%
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10859
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +4%
11320
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|24
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1