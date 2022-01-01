Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 3-years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- 94% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1141 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1137
Ryzen 7 7700X +73%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14290
Ryzen 7 7700X +35%
19307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2693
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22509
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1140
Ryzen 7 7700X +93%
2204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10752
Ryzen 7 7700X +34%
14370
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|24
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1