Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
80
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1147 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5680
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2752
Ryzen 9 5900 +30%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22922
Ryzen 9 5900 +68%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1152
Ryzen 9 5900 +41%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10245
Ryzen 9 5900 +6%
10900
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|590 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
