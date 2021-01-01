Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Intel Core i9 10900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Intel Core i9 10900X
AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1147 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
2752
Ryzen 9 5900 +30%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
22922
Ryzen 9 5900 +68%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1152
Ryzen 9 5900 +41%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
10245
Ryzen 9 5900 +6%
10900

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 January 12, 2021
Launch price 590 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-10900X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 94°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i9 10900X?
