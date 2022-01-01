Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 3% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 165 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- Newer - released 3-years later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1136
Ryzen 9 7900X +65%
1877
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14266
Ryzen 9 7900X +89%
26969
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2689
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22475
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10692
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|24
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1