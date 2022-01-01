Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i9 10900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i9 10900X
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 3% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 165 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Newer - released 3-years later
  • Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • 94% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1141 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1137
Ryzen 9 7950X +81%
2056
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
14261
Ryzen 9 7950X +166%
37997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1134
Ryzen 9 7950X +94%
2203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
10696
Ryzen 9 7950X +119%
23384
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 August 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cascade Lake Raphael
Model number i9-10900X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 10 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 165 W 170 W
Max. temperature 94°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 73.1 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 28
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700K vs Intel Core i9 10900X
2. Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
4. Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
5. AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9 10900X?
Promotion
EnglishРусский