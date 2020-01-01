Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- More than 26 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 165 vs 180 Watt
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +16%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5777
6722
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +21%
2779
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23069
26739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +10%
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10688
11400
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|August 10, 2017
|Launch price
|590 USD
|999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
