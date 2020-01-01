Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- More than 26 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 165 vs 180 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +7%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5777
6964
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +11%
2779
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23069
30839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +5%
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10688
12917
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|August 31, 2018
|Launch price
|590 USD
|899 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
