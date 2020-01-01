Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Ryzen Threadripper 3960X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3960X and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 165 vs 280 Watt
  • More than 26 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
  • Has 108 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 14 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 November 25, 2019
Launch price 590 USD 1399 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10900X 3960X
Socket LGA-2066 sTRX4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 24
Threads 20 48
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 23.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 280 W
Max. temperature 94°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 64
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X or Intel Core i9 10900X?
