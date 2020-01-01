Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 165 vs 280 Watt
- More than 26 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Has 108 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 22 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5777
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +207%
17759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +2%
2779
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23069
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +179%
64450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10688
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +144%
26031
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|590 USD
|1999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|32
|Threads
|20
|64
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|64
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
