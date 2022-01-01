Intel Core i9 10900X vs Apple M1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 92% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 14 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1170 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1149
Apple M1 +33%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +85%
14429
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2722
Apple M1 +39%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +54%
22739
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Apple M1 +49%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +9%
10859
9984
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1