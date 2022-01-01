Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 92% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 14 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1170 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1149
Apple M1 +33%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +85%
14429
Apple M1
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
2722
Apple M1 +39%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +54%
22739
Apple M1
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1172
Apple M1 +49%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +9%
10859
Apple M1
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 7, 2019 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Cascade Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-10900X -
Socket LGA-2066 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 165 W 14 W
Max. temperature 94°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1278 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900X
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 256 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 10900X?
