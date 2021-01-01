Intel Core i9 10900X vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 82% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 30 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1163 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1162
M1 Max +34%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +14%
14372
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2731
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23160
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1177
M1 Max +53%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10971
M1 Max +17%
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|4096
|TMUs
|-
|256
|ROPs
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2