We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 82% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 30 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1163 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1162
M1 Pro +33%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +16%
14372
M1 Pro
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1177
M1 Pro +50%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
10971
M1 Pro +17%
12785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 7, 2019 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Cascade Lake -
Model number i9-10900X -
Socket LGA-2066 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 20 10
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 165 W 30 W
Max. temperature 94°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 2048
TMUs - 128
ROPs - 64
TGP - 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900X
n/a
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 256 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 48 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i9 10900X?
