We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600 and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +59%
5577
Core i5 10600
3506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +60%
22316
Core i5 10600
13927
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +69%
10952
Core i5 10600
6489

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and i5 10600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 590 USD 213 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900X i5-10600
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page Intel Core i5 10600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600 or i9 10900X?
