Intel Core i9 10900X vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Core i5 10600K +5%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +57%
5777
3674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2779
Core i5 10600K +6%
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +57%
23069
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Core i5 10600K +15%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +54%
10688
6941
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|590 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
