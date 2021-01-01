Intel Core i9 10900X vs i5 11600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1158 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5579
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2717
Core i5 11600 +23%
3353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +21%
22449
18623
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1155
Core i5 11600 +36%
1569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +77%
10785
6103
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|590 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i5-11600
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
