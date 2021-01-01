Intel Core i9 10900X vs i5 11600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1186 points
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1124
Core i5 11600K +37%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +28%
14224
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2672
Core i5 11600K +26%
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +13%
22381
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1183
Core i5 11600K +41%
1668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +33%
10607
7995
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|March 30, 2021
|Launch price
|590 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1