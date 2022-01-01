Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Core i5 12400: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1175 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1135
Core i5 12400 +50%
1700
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +19%
14257
Core i5 12400
11948
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
2698
Core i5 12400 +32%
3552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +15%
22590
Core i5 12400
19671
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1171
Core i5 12400 +47%
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +23%
10769
Core i5 12400
8756
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cascade Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-10900X i5-12400
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 25x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900X
n/a
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

