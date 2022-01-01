Intel Core i9 10900X vs i5 12400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1175 points
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1142
Core i5 12400F +49%
1699
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +18%
14240
12039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2681
Core i5 12400F +31%
3525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +17%
22629
19373
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1167
Core i5 12400F +44%
1680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +24%
10761
8670
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i5-12400F
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
