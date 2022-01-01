Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Core i5 12400F: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900X vs i5 12400F

Intel Core i9 10900X
VS
Intel Core i5 12400F
Intel Core i9 10900X
Intel Core i5 12400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400F and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1175 points
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +18%
14240
Core i5 12400F
12039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +17%
22629
Core i5 12400F
19373
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +24%
10761
Core i5 12400F
8670
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and i5 12400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cascade Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-10900X i5-12400F
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 25x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page Intel Core i5 12400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700K vs Intel Core i9 10900X
2. Intel Core i9 10850K vs Intel Core i9 10900X
3. Intel Core i9 10900 vs Intel Core i9 10900X
4. Intel Core i9 10980XE vs Intel Core i9 10900X
5. Intel Core i9 10900KF vs Intel Core i9 10900X
6. Intel Core i5 10600K vs Intel Core i5 12400F
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i5 12400F
8. Intel Core i7 11700K vs Intel Core i5 12400F
9. Intel Core i7 12700K vs Intel Core i5 12400F
10. Intel Core i5 12400 vs Intel Core i5 12400F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400F or i9 10900X?
EnglishРусский