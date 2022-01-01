Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Core i5 12600KF: what's better?

We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1170 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
14429
Core i5 12600KF +24%
17838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
22739
Core i5 12600KF +20%
27244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
10859
Core i5 12600KF +12%
12158
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cascade Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-10900X i5-12600KF
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600KF or i9 10900X?
