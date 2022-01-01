Intel Core i9 10900X vs i5 12600KF VS Intel Core i9 10900X Intel Core i5 12600KF We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12600KF and 10900X Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Supports quad-channel memory Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1170 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt

More than 6° C higher critical temperature

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and i5 12600KF

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 7, 2019 October 27, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cascade Lake Alder Lake-S Model number i9-10900X i5-12600KF Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 20 16 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 37x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 9728K (shared) L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 165 W 125 W Max. temperature 94°C 100°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 48 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -