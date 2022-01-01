Intel Core i9 10900X vs i5 12600KF
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1170 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1149
Core i5 12600KF +67%
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14429
Core i5 12600KF +24%
17838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2722
Core i5 12600KF +47%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22739
Core i5 12600KF +20%
27244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Core i5 12600KF +65%
1929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10859
Core i5 12600KF +12%
12158
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1