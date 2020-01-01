Intel Core i9 10900X vs i5 8600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +19%
477
401
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +161%
5634
2156
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +3%
2721
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +126%
22829
10121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Core i5 8600K +11%
1239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +73%
10412
6033
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|590 USD
|257 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i5-8600K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10850K vs i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10900 vs i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10980XE vs i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10900KF vs i9 10900X
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs i5 8600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Intel Core i5 8600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i5 8600K
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 8600K
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 8600K