Intel Core i9 10900X vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +15%
477
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +141%
5777
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +11%
2779
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +140%
23069
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +8%
1156
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +139%
10688
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|590 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900X or i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10900X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10900X or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 10900X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i9 10900X or i9 10920X
- Intel Core i5 9400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9400F or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 9400F or i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 9400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9400F or i7 1165G7