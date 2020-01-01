Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 10700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Core i7 10700KF +9%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +7%
5777
5374
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2779
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Core i7 10700KF +16%
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +18%
10688
9036
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|590 USD
|349 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10900X or Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 10900X or Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i9 10900X or Ryzen 9 3950X
- Core i9 10900X or Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Core i9 10900X or Core i9 10920X
- Core i7 10700KF or Core i9 10900K
- Core i7 10700KF or Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 10700KF or Core i9 9900K
- Core i7 10700KF or Core i7 10700
- Core i7 10700KF or Ryzen 9 3900XT