Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 11700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1186 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1124
Core i7 11700 +26%
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +55%
14224
9177
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2672
Core i7 11700 +16%
3098
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +7%
22381
20992
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1183
Core i7 11700 +41%
1663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +13%
10607
9424
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|590 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i7-11700
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
