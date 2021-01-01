Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Core i7 11700: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700 and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1186 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1124
Core i7 11700 +26%
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +55%
14224
Core i7 11700
9177
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
2672
Core i7 11700 +16%
3098
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +7%
22381
Core i7 11700
20992
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1183
Core i7 11700 +41%
1663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +13%
10607
Core i7 11700
9424

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and i7 11700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 March 16, 2021
Launch price 590 USD 323 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10900X i7-11700
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 900 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900X
n/a
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page Intel Core i7 11700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

