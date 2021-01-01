Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 11700F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1186 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1124
Core i7 11700F +37%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +29%
14224
11012
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2672
Core i7 11700F +26%
3363
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +5%
22381
21381
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1183
Core i7 11700F +40%
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +17%
10607
9031
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|590 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i7-11700F
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
