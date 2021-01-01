Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Core i7 11700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 11700K

Intel Core i9 10900X
VS
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i9 10900X
Intel Core i7 11700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700K and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1810 vs 1147 points
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
22999
Core i7 11700K +11%
25563
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
10416
Core i7 11700K +10%
11471

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and i7 11700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 March 16, 2021
Launch price 590 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10900X i7-11700K
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page Intel Core i7 11700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700K vs Intel Core i9 10900X
2. Intel Core i9 10850K vs Intel Core i9 10900X
3. Intel Core i9 10900 vs Intel Core i9 10900X
4. Intel Core i9 10980XE vs Intel Core i9 10900X
5. Intel Core i9 10900KF vs Intel Core i9 10900X
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i7 11700K
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i7 11700K
8. Intel Core i7 10875H vs Intel Core i7 11700K
9. Intel Core i9 9900K vs Intel Core i7 11700K
10. Intel Core i7 9700K vs Intel Core i7 11700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700K or i9 10900X?
EnglishРусский