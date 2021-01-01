Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 11700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1810 vs 1147 points
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
Core i7 11700K +29%
617
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +1%
5779
5750
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2752
Core i7 11700K +27%
3503
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22999
Core i7 11700K +11%
25563
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Core i7 11700K +57%
1823
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10416
Core i7 11700K +10%
11471
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|590 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i7-11700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Total votes: 2