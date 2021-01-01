Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 11700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700KF with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1795 vs 1121 points
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5636
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2722
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22561
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1112
Core i7 11700KF +61%
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +1%
10328
10267
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|590 USD
|374 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i7-11700KF
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
