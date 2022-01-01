Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Core i7 12700: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700 and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1170 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1149
Core i7 12700 +63%
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
14429
Core i7 12700 +12%
16134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
2722
Core i7 12700 +46%
3968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
22739
Core i7 12700 +40%
31754
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X
1172
Core i7 12700 +55%
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
10859
Core i7 12700 +17%
12709
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and i7 12700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 January 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cascade Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-10900X i7-12700
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900X
n/a
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page Intel Core i7 12700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700 or i9 10900X?
