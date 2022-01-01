Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Core i7 13700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 13700K

Intel Core i9 10900X
VS
Intel Core i7 13700K
Intel Core i9 10900X
Intel Core i7 13700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700K and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 85% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1141 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
  • Newer - released 3-years later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
10692
Core i7 13700K +60%
17147
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and i7 13700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cascade Lake Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-10900X i7-13700K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 10 16
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 54MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900X
n/a
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Promotion
