Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 13700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- 85% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1141 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- Newer - released 3-years later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14266
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2689
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22475
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Core i7 13700K +85%
2098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10692
Core i7 13700K +60%
17147
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i7-13700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|54MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
