Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 7700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 4.2 GHz i7 7700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 91 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +3%
477
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +158%
5634
2186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2721
Core i7 7700K +2%
2765
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +138%
22829
9591
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Core i7 7700K +6%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +127%
10412
4578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|590 USD
|350 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i7-7700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|42 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|100x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
