Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 7820X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 7820X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 140 vs 165 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Core i7 7820X +5%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +11%
5777
5193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +9%
2779
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +30%
23069
17795
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +147%
10688
4329
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|590 USD
|599 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i7-7820X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|11MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|99°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K or i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10850K or i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10900 or i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10980XE or i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10900KF or i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10900K or i7 7820X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i7 7820X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7 7820X
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 7820X
- Intel Core i7 9700K or i7 7820X