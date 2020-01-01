Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 8700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz i7 8700 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Core i7 8700 +1%
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +60%
5777
3606
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +2%
2779
2722
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +73%
23069
13360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Core i7 8700 +1%
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +69%
10688
6328
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|590 USD
|303 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i7-8700
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900X vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i9 10900X vs Intel Core i9 10920X
- Intel Core i7 8700 vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i7 8700 vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 8700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i7 8700 vs Intel Core i7 10700
- Intel Core i7 8700 vs Intel Core i7 9700