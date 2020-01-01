Intel Core i9 10900X vs i7 9800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 9800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +4%
477
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +32%
5777
4390
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +4%
2779
2685
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +25%
23069
18393
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
1158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +32%
10688
8080
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|590 USD
|599 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i7-9800X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|17MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
