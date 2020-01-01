Intel Core i9 10900X vs i9 10900
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Core i9 10900 +12%
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5777
Core i9 10900 +2%
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2779
Core i9 10900 +14%
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +8%
23069
21409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Core i9 10900 +16%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +1%
10688
10608
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|590 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i9-10900
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10900X and Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 10900X and Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i9 10900X and Ryzen 9 3950X
- Core i9 10900X and Core i9 10980XE
- Core i9 10900X and Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900 and Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 10900 and Core i7 10700K
- Core i9 10900 and Core i9 10850K
- Core i9 10900 and Core i9 10980HK
- Core i9 10900 and Ryzen 9 3900XT