Intel Core i9 10900X vs i9 10900F
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More than 22 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Core i9 10900F +12%
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5777
Core i9 10900F +2%
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2779
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Core i9 10900F +13%
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +6%
10688
10116
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|590 USD
|422 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|i9-10900F
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|72°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|40
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
