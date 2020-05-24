Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900X or Core i9 10900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900X vs i9 10900K

Intel Core i9 10900X
Intel Core i9 10900X
VS
Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i9 10900K

We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900K and 10900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 6 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
23069
Core i9 10900K +6%
24503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X
10688
Core i9 10900K +5%
11259

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900X and i9 10900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 590 USD 488 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900X i9-10900K
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900X official page Intel Core i9 10900K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900K or i9 10900X?
Chris 24 May 2020 23:15
I am going to choose i9 10900x. I think that the socket 2066 will be proven better.
+45 Reply
ArneBo 14 June 2020 18:50
I am choosing the I9-10900X, because I am a programmer and that processor has AVX-512 instructions. Naturally i care most of the speed of my own programs and want to gain insights of how such instructions work. If my programs can benefit from them it would be great.
+20 Reply
