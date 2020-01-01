Intel Core i9 10920X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
38
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
66
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X +1%
476
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +67%
5790
3470
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X +6%
2731
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +48%
26061
17652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +82%
13203
7272
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
