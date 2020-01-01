Intel Core i9 10920X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Ryzen 9 3900X +7%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5930
Ryzen 9 3900X +20%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X +1%
2750
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26768
Ryzen 9 3900X +23%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1237
Ryzen 9 3900X +4%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +8%
13338
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
