Intel Core i9 10920X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Ryzen 9 3950X +8%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5930
Ryzen 9 3950X +55%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2750
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26768
Ryzen 9 3950X +48%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1237
Ryzen 9 3950X +5%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13338
Ryzen 9 3950X +12%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
