Intel Core i9 10920X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 165 vs 280 Watt
- More than 26 °C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- Has 108 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 12 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5885
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +129%
13477
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X +1%
2695
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26257
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +108%
54669
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1211
1277
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13160
21929
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|3960X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|24
|Threads
|24
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|64
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
