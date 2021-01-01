Intel Core i9 10920X vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 82% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 30 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1203 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1313
M1 Pro +17%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +25%
15477
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2819
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
M1 Pro +46%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +3%
13152
12785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|24
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|2048
|TMUs
|-
|128
|ROPs
|-
|64
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
