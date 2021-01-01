Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10920X or Core i5 10500: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10920X vs i5 10500

Intel Core i9 10920X
VS
Intel Core i5 10500
Intel Core i9 10920X
Intel Core i5 10500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 10920X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1289 vs 1154 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +76%
5991
Core i5 10500
3410
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +101%
26844
Core i5 10500
13347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X +13%
1308
Core i5 10500
1162
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +47%
9424
Core i5 10500
6403

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10920X and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 192 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10920X i5-10500
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 31x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10920X official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 10920X or i9 10900K
2. Intel Core i9 10920X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
3. Intel Core i9 10920X or i9 10900X
4. Intel Core i5 10500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
5. Intel Core i5 10500 or i7 10700K
6. Intel Core i5 10500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
7. Intel Core i5 10500 or i5 10400
8. Intel Core i5 10500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500 or i9 10920X?
EnglishРусский