Intel Core i9 10920X vs i5 10500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1289 vs 1154 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X +3%
483
469
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +76%
5991
3410
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2813
2819
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +101%
26844
13347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X +13%
1308
1162
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +47%
9424
6403
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|i5-10500
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
