Intel Core i9 10920X vs i5 10600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1289 vs 1177 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
483
Core i5 10600 +2%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +68%
5991
3573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2813
Core i5 10600 +2%
2868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +93%
26844
13905
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X +10%
1308
1184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +56%
9424
6027
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|i5-10600
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
