Intel Core i9 10920X vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1312 vs 1172 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
Core i5 10600K +4%
497
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +63%
5858
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2727
Core i5 10600K +6%
2900
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +78%
26004
14627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Core i5 10600K +11%
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +79%
12386
6920
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
