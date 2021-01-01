Intel Core i9 10920X vs i5 11600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1289 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2710
Core i5 11600 +24%
3353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +40%
26033
18623
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1275
Core i5 11600 +23%
1569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +52%
9266
6103
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|i5-11600
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1