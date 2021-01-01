Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10920X or Core i5 11600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600 and 10920X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1289 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X
2710
Core i5 11600 +24%
3353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +40%
26033
Core i5 11600
18623
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X
1275
Core i5 11600 +23%
1569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +52%
9266
Core i5 11600
6103

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10920X and i5 11600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10920X i5-11600
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 28x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10920X official page Intel Core i5 11600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

